Deadly Levels Of Carbon Monoxide Found At Hippodrome

By Kerri Mac
 4 days ago
The spotlight is on this Waterloo venue after a recent monster truck rally caused nearly 80 people to go to the hospital. We previously reported that on the evening of Saturday, February 12th, the National Cattle Congress hosted a monster truck event called Waterloo IA Monster Truck Chaos. Several...

