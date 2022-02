A New York State trooper is lucky to escape injury after being struck from behind by another vehicle. There aren't too many details available as of yet, however, WNYT says the trooper was stopped at a traffic light when the accident occurred. Officials say the person in the other vehicle was intoxicated, at more than twice the state's legal limit. It is yet another case of some of the random dangers you encounter on the roads across New York state.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO