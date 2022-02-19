Funeral for 'Mr. Chicago' Bill Williams reached capacity Saturday

Thousands attended visitation for the man known affectionately as "Mr. Chicago," and Bill Williams funeral Saturday exceeded capacity.

With plenty of room outside for the overflow, capacity at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church is 1,200. Williams passed away Feb. 4 at 82.

His nickname "Mr. Chicago" was coined by former Mayor Richard Daley, who hired Williams to travel the world promoting the city. Williams had been the vice president of the Chicago Convention and Tourism and was founding member and president of the Chicago Rat Pack organization.

Nationally, Williams is recognized as furthering racial equality and opportunity. A source close to the Williams family said that even President Obama has sent his condolences after hearing about Williams's passing.