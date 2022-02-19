ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UK’s John Calipari on win over Alabama without Washington and Wheeler

Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media...

www.kentucky.com

Lexington Herald-Leader

Miami (OH) hosts Central Michigan following Lairy’s 22-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Mekhi Lairy scored 22 points in Miami (OH)'s 86-84 loss to the Buffalo Bulls. The RedHawks have gone 8-7 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 34.6% from downtown, led by Wil Stevens shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Add John Calipari's dogs to the injury report

Kentucky’s injury bug extends to John Calipari’s own house. On his radio show last night, Calipari revealed that both of his dogs are on the IR. Palmer has a torn ACL while McGruff recently had neck surgery. As a result, Calipari is taking them on “walks” in a stroller. Calipari shared the injury update — his most detailed in some time — when a caller’s dog (named Peyton Manning) wouldn’t stop barking in the background.
NFL
Lexington Herald-Leader

Player who integrated Transylvania basketball was true pioneer

James L. “Jim” Hurley, the first recruited Black basketball player for Transylvania University, died on Feb. 14. He was 76. Before being a star player for Transy, Hurley was in the class of students that integrated Bourbon County High School. He was recruited to Transy by then basketball coach C.M. Newton, who later integrated Alabama’s basketball program as coach.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Keion Brooks says UK is ready for the moment

Kentucky men's basketball forward Keion Brooks talks to the media as the Wildcats prepare for Wednesday's 9 p.m. game against the LSU Tigers at Rupp Arena. UK is currently 22-5 overall and 11-3 in the SEC.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Explaining the latest rankings ups and downs of top Kentucky basketball recruits

Earlier this month, the team of basketball recruiting analysts at Rivals.com shuffled their rankings for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes. The update was a mixed bag for Kentucky. Future UK players Cason Wallace and Reed Sheppard saw a bounce in their national rankings, while fellow Wildcats commitments Chris Livingston...
BASKETBALL
Lexington Herald-Leader

The Latest: Curry, James lead Team LeBron to All-Star win

Steph Curry nearly upstaged LeBron James’ homecoming weekend by scoring 50 points with a memorable shooting display to lead Team LeBron to a 163-160- win over Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. But while Curry made 16 3-pointers and was named the game's MVP, it...
NBA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Could Vince Marrow replace Liam Coen as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator?

It seems like it was just yesterday that Kentucky was looking for an offensive coordinator. In a sense, it was. Liam Coen left the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff to join UK’s about this time last year after getting officially announced as the Cats’ next OC in December, a couple weeks prior to the Wildcats’ game against North Carolina State in the 2020 Gator Bowl. It became evident early in Coen’s time leading the offense that his stay in Lexington would likely be short, but predicting that he’d only be in town for a single campaign was hazardous. His exit isn’t officially official, but it’s all but.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky’s Abby Steiner on SEC Indoor Championships

University of Kentucky senior Abby Steiner talks about her transformation from a dual-sport standout (soccer) into an All-America sprinter. The Wildcats compete this weekend in the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships at Texas A&M.
SPORTS
AL.com

John Calipari showed his Kentucky team Nick Saban speech before beating Alabama

Down two starting guards because of injuries, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari turned to Nick Saban to inspire his players before Saturday’s win over Alabama. Calipari showed his players a video of Saban’s speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association last month in which Saban lamented how Alabama’s backup receivers “could not take advantage of the opportunity they had” in the national championship game against Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Rewinding No. 24 Alabama’s 74-72 win over Vanderbilt

For the first time since early January, Alabama played back-to-back road games in the SEC when it traveled Tuesday night to Vanderbilt. The Tide saw its three-game winning streak snapped Saturday when Kentucky erased a 13-point, first-half deficit to beat Alabama in Lexington. That dropped Alabama to 7-7 in the SEC, where it sat in a five-way tie for fifth place entering Tuesday’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS

