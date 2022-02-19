ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Video captures helicopter crashing into ocean near Miami Beach

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQyS1_0eJdsaI900

Two people were transported to a hospital after a helicopter crashed into the ocean near the Miami Beach shore, according to a tweet by Miami Beach Police. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy