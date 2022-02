JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Corey Wise, recently fired from the superintendent position at Douglas County Schools, has landed a temporary position with Jeffco Public Schools. A district spokeswoman says Wise will serve as a community superintendent the remainder of second semester which was vacated by Dave Weiss — who is now the chief of schools in Jeffco. Corey Wise (credit: CBS) “We are fortunate to have an experienced leader joining the team to provide support to our schools and principals during a time of transition,” the district spokeswoman said in an email to CBS4. Wise was voted out by the Douglas County...

