Jeremy Fowler appeared on Get Up this morning to discuss Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager Kevin Colbert's recent comments that the Steelers are excited to see what's next for Mason Rudolph. Colbert is retiring after the upcoming NFL draft, so with that mindset, it seems unlikely they go looking for a successor to Ben Roethlisberger before a new general manager takes Colbert's place this Spring. Fowler says there is a "very real possibility" that Rudolph is the starting quarterback going into the 2022 season. He then asked a despondent Ryan Clark to respond.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO