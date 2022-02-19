Suspect Allegedly Fires Shots In Hard Rock Casino Parking Lot, Arrested By Police

An Arkansas man allegedly fired shots at the golf course and vehicles in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday, according to police.

Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight said the 35-year-old man showed up at the casino in a Tesla, went to the charging station and began firing an AR-15 rifle around 9:30 a.m.

Chief Benight said officers responded directly to the scene and the suspect surrendered after an armed confrontation.

Nobody was injured, but one vehicle was significantly damaged.

Police said cocaine and hallucinogens were found in the suspects' vehicle and he may have been under the influence. Chief Benight said he believes the suspect was stopping to charge his electric vehicle and not targeting the casino specifically. Officers also found a rifle, two handguns and more ammunition and magazines in the suspects' vehicle.

The man was arrested and taken to the Rogers County jail on multiple felony charges.