ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa, OK

Suspect Allegedly Fires Shots In Hard Rock Casino Parking Lot, Arrested By Police

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vin9P_0eJdlQx200

An Arkansas man allegedly fired shots at the golf course and vehicles in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday, according to police.

Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight said the 35-year-old man showed up at the casino in a Tesla, went to the charging station and began firing an AR-15 rifle around 9:30 a.m.

Chief Benight said officers responded directly to the scene and the suspect surrendered after an armed confrontation.

Nobody was injured, but one vehicle was significantly damaged.

Police said cocaine and hallucinogens were found in the suspects' vehicle and he may have been under the influence. Chief Benight said he believes the suspect was stopping to charge his electric vehicle and not targeting the casino specifically. Officers also found a rifle, two handguns and more ammunition and magazines in the suspects' vehicle.

The man was arrested and taken to the Rogers County jail on multiple felony charges.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Catoosa, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Arkansas State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Cars
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock Casino#Police#The Hard Rock Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP: 1 Person Killed In Crash In Osage County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a crash in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 4:21 a.m. along County Road 4070, northwest of Pawhuska, in Osage County. OHP troopers say 22-year-old Alissa Hamilton - Youngbrid was traveling westbound along County...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Charged With Tulsa Murder Arrested In Texas

An arrest has been made in a deadly December shooting says Tulsa Police. 31-year-old Courtney Mikial Thomas was arrested in North Texas on Friday and is suspected of shooting and killing Jennifer Hernandez near Pine and Peoria on December 15. Police say Hernandez crashed her SUV into a light pole after she was shot in the chest and died at the scene.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy