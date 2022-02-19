What Alabama MBB HC Nate Oats had to say following the devastating loss to Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama men’s basketball only has a few games remaining in the regular season before the SEC Tournament begins. Ranked No. 25 in the nation, the Crimson Tide traveled north to face No. 4 Kentucky.

After an incredibly hot start to the game, Alabama ultimately gave up the lead just before halftime, and was never able to get it back. The 90-81 loss likely won’t hurt the team too much when it comes to NCAA Tournament seeding, but a win would have been a massive bump in the right direction.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats was frustrated following the loss when speaking with reporters. He discussed what he told his team during the game and explained what went wrong for the rocky program.

Alabama’s regular season record currently stands at 17-10 with an even conference record of 7-7.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!