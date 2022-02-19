Fix Dread Hunger Voice Chat or Mic is not working

Communication is a key foundation to the Battlefield experience. It always has been. Unlike Call of Duty, Titanfall, and any other modern first-person shooters that draw their power from quick engagements and short respawn timers, Battlefield has always asked players to look at the bigger picture. To coordinate around snaking frontlines, to capture objectives in a blur of combat across land, air, and sea, and to synergize with class specializations to ensure teammates have all the health, ammunition, and reconnaissance they need – not to survive, but to thrive. This is why I still find it so hard to believe that Battlefield 2042 launched without all platform voice communication.

