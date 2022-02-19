'Bringing Las Vegas to Aiken': Forever Michael concert will launch in March

Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey will be performing a concert in Aiken.

The upcoming Forever Michael tribute concert will allow attendees to see not only Michael and Mariah, but a local man and his wife living their dreams at the same time.

J Lucas, who is from Aiken, and Jass Meagher, who is from Edinburgh, Scotland, perform as the world-renowned artists. Lucas said the show is a tribute to the legacy and music of Michael Jackson featuring Mariah Carey.

“The background for Michael is really this, J has been touring extensively for about 10 years as Michael Jackson,” Meagher said. “He's also worked for some pretty awesome corporations, he's done corporate show … but not under the name of Forever Michael. Forever Michael is kind of our brand under Music Royalty Concerts, and we decided that it would be a fitting name for the show because Michael's legacy lives forever, and J portrays him so amazingly.

"Of course, he grew up in this area in Aiken, what we thought would be nice if we launched our Music Royalty with a show in his hometown featuring what I do as well as a tribute to Mariah Carey. So I'm featuring her as a very special guest.”

Lucas started watching Michael Jackson when he was 4 years old, and when Jackson died in 2009, it gutted him.

“I was crying and I thought to myself, I really want to do something to keep this man's music and legacy alive, so I started studying Michael Jackson that much more; and that was my incentive to work that much harder,” Lucas said.

He did his first show in 2009 and was told he should pursue that profession. Lucas said he went to Vegas and did shows there before traveling the world as Michael Jackson.

Meagher moved to London when she was 11 to begin her singing career, Lucas said. She spent eight years touring Europe as Mariah Carey. She is also a songwriter and producer of her own music and other artists.

Meagher and Lucas met in 2016 and began performing together in 2017 when they went on tour in Japan; however, that came to a halt when the pandemic hit.

“COVID happened, and we stopped (touring),” Lucas said. “A lot of contracts were canceled; I became an assistant pro here at a golf course, and now we're very happy to be back performing.”

“He's been working as an assistant pro in golf during the COVID pandemic, because obviously the contracts were closed," Meagher said. "Same thing, my contracts were closed as Mariah Carey, so we had to figure out what's our plan B. First of all, I started working on our own website, Music Royalty, which gave me time to do that because I hadn't had time to do that during the touring in Europe, touring in Japan and the United States, as well as Vegas.”

The couple started working on the concept of Forever Michael after they were married, Meagher said. They are working on several shows, but kicking things off with the Forever Michael concert.

“This is our launch, and we thought my hometown was a great way to do it,” Lucas said. “The mayor, Rick Osbon, who has known me since I was about 12 years old, we're good friends. He thought this would be a great idea to launch this here in Aiken.”

Meagher said because they are controlling the production, they've taken on a lot of responsibilities themselves.

“It's super exciting, but really hard work,” she said. “The people in Aiken are going to be so excited to see the show, not only because they know J personally, but also because a lot of them have never seen either him or me perform. They've seen videos of us on Facebook or YouTube, but they've never been to a live concert.”

The concert will be a grand production that will feature a recreation of Michael and Mariah with live performances and dancing to different No. 1 songs of the artists.

“We're going to bring Las Vegas to Aiken,” Lucas said. “We're bringing Las Vegas to Aiken. They're going to get to see that type of production, see that type of show. They're going to see something you don't see a lot in Aiken.”

The Forever Michael concert will be Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. Tickets, which are $55 for general admission, can be purchased at Osbon's located at 732 Silver Bluff Road. Tickets are nearly sold out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.