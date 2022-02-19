No. 12 Lady Vols lose leading scorer Horston to elbow injury

Auburn scored the last 11 points of the game to come from behind and upset the No. 21-ranked Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team 65-60 Sunday at Auburn Arena. Georgia led by as many as eight late in the third quarter, but the Tigers held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless for the final 7:16 of the game, and outscored Georgia 17-6 in the final period. Auburn improves to 10-15 overall and 2-12 in the Southeastern Conference. The Lady Bulldogs fall to 18-8 and 7-7 in the league.

