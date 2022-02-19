ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 12 Lady Vols lose leading scorer Horston to elbow injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 12 Tennessee will be without leading scorer Jordan Horston...

247Sports

No. 16 Vols leading Tennessee Tech as game suspended

Tennessee Tech fought Tennessee tough last season but lost two close games. The 16th-ranked Vols erased a three-run deficit and had a 5-4 lead over the Golden Eagles on Tuesday before rain delayed and then suspended play at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. After a delay of nearly an hour, the coaches...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols losing wide receivers coach to NFL

Tennessee won’t return its entire coaching staff intact after all. Josh Heupel now has the first staff vacancy as the head coach of the Vols with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns expected to leave for the NFL, where he’ll coach the wide receivers for the New Orleans Saints, GoVols247 can confirm. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the move earlier Monday morning.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
WGAU

Lady Dogs lose at Auburn

Auburn scored the last 11 points of the game to come from behind and upset the No. 21-ranked Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team 65-60 Sunday at Auburn Arena. Georgia led by as many as eight late in the third quarter, but the Tigers held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless for the final 7:16 of the game, and outscored Georgia 17-6 in the final period. Auburn improves to 10-15 overall and 2-12 in the Southeastern Conference. The Lady Bulldogs fall to 18-8 and 7-7 in the league.
AUBURN, GA
WKRG News 5

SEC tournament moves from Orange Beach to Pensacola

PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — The South Eastern Conference woman’s soccer tournament is moving from Orange Beach, Ala. to Pensacola, Fla. for the next two years. The SEC announced Wednesday, Feb. 23 that the tournament will move to Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola.  The SEC tournament will be held at the complex until 2024, “with […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Vols and Lady Vols Fall in Latest Top 25 Rankings

Following a 1-1 week, the Tennessee BasketVols (19-7, 10-4 SEC) fell one spot from No. 16 to No. 17 in the February 21 AP Top 25 rankings. The Lady Vols also fell in the third rankings release of February, dropping four spots from No. 12 to No. 16 after a pair of losses to Alabama and South Carolina. No. 18 Arkansas and No. 24 Alabama round out the conference's representation in the poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Top 2023 Offensive Lineman Reaffirms Commitment

"He also possesses a bit of positional versatility, having played both left and right tackle during his high school career. Though the thing that stands out most on his high school tape apart from the athleticism and frame is the physicality with which he plays. Hughley displays violate hands and a willingness to finish blocks out on the edge."
COLLEGE SPORTS
Front Office Sports

Pelicans Face a $181M Conundrum with Zion Williamson

At All-Star Weekend, the Pelicans’ newly acquired star CJ McCollum told the TNT crew that he hadn’t spoken to New Orleans’ franchise player. On Tuesday, JJ Redick described his former teammate as “detached.” After recurring injuries all season long, Zion decided to rehab privately, away from the team.
NBA
On3.com

Former Oklahoma star, NFL free agent suspended by NFL

The NFL offseason has yet to officially get underway, but one free agent has already received some bad news regarding his 2022 season. According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the NFL will suspend defensive end, Amani Bledsoe, for the first six games of the 2022 season. The news hit the...
NFL

