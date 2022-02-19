3 Leading Indicators To Watch For Gold Breakout

DRDGOLD maintains a long-term strategy of being an unhedged gold producer, making it well-positioned to benefit from rising gold prices. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), based in South Africa, specializes in the recovery of gold from mine waste through a process known as mine tailings retreatment. Simply put, the company extracts the precious metal from the by-products of traditional mining which is recognized as environmentally friendly with generally lower costs supporting consistent profitability. Indeed, one of the attractions of the stock is its generous distribution policy which has delivered uninterrupted dividends for the past 15 years. While the company has faced operational setbacks during the pandemic, the outlook remains positive with an expectation of normalizing operations going forward. We believe the recent selloff sets up a buying opportunity, with the company well-positioned to benefit from new momentum in gold prices.

