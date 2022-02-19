ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 States where Marijuana is Legal

By Grant Suneson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mc66x_0eJdhx1j00 American attitudes towards marijuana legalization are growing more and more favorable. A 2021 Pew Research Center poll found that 60% of Americans feel marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, while a further 31% say it should be legal for medical use alone.

These changing attitudes have translated into changing laws at the state level. A decade ago, marijuana was illegal in every single U.S. state. As of early 2022, adults 21 and over can legally consume cannabis recreationally in 18 states and Washington D.C., with more states making the push for recreational use each year.

To determine the states where marijuana is legal, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed  information from advocacy group Marijuana Policy Project . Data on adult usage of marijuana came from the National Survey On Drug Use And Health from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Last year, four states legalized marijuana for adult recreational use - Connecticut, New Mexico, New York, and Virginia. Virginia’s legalization marks the first time that any Southern state has fully legalized cannabis.

Not every push for legalization has been successful. South Dakota voters approved a 2020 ballot measure that would have allowed recreational cannabis usage, but the measure was overturned. Gov. Kristi Noem and others challenged the law up to the state Supreme Court, which struck down the initiative in 2021.

As more states have legalized marijuana, they have also made an effort to address the way drug laws affected residents in the past - particularly people of color. Despite reporting roughly equal marijuana usage rates, Black Americans are more than three times more likely to be incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses than white Americans. And in some states, the disparity is even greater. These are the states with the largest disparities in marijuana arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18j5Wz_0eJdhx1j00

Alaska
> Year legal status approved: 2015
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 25.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xQYK_0eJdhx1j00

Arizona
> Year legal status approved: 2020
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 18.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZYGK_0eJdhx1j00

California
> Year legal status approved: 2016
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 22.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hnh6Y_0eJdhx1j00

Colorado
> Year legal status approved: 2012
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 27.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAt50_0eJdhx1j00

Connecticut
> Year legal status approved: 2021
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 21.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5jyR_0eJdhx1j00

Illinois
> Year legal status approved: 2019
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 20.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouSEf_0eJdhx1j00

Maine
> Year legal status approved: 2016
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 24.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjWlV_0eJdhx1j00

Massachusetts
> Year legal status approved: 2016
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 24.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2605Hf_0eJdhx1j00

Michigan
> Year legal status approved: 2018
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 23.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKGYS_0eJdhx1j00

Montana
> Year legal status approved: 2020
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 24.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yvnkb_0eJdhx1j00

Nevada
> Year legal status approved: 2016
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 23.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrYLG_0eJdhx1j00

New Jersey
> Year legal status approved: 2020
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 15.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L97Tl_0eJdhx1j00

New Mexico
> Year legal status approved: 2021
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vzou_0eJdhx1j00

New York
> Year legal status approved: 2021
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 18.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjIMZ_0eJdhx1j00

Oregon
> Year legal status approved: 2014
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 28.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQpJp_0eJdhx1j00

Vermont
> Year legal status approved: 2018
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 30.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzSaz_0eJdhx1j00

Virginia
> Year legal status approved: 2021
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 13.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgkap_0eJdhx1j00

Washington
> Year legal status approved: 2012
> Pct. of adults who have used marijuana in the last year: 27.8%

