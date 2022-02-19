With Cliff Branch’s induction, John Madden’s Raiders set record with seven Hall of Fame offensive players
By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
4 days ago
John Madden’s impact on the NFL will be felt this summer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. With the induction of former receiver Cliff Branch, Madden’s 1974 Raiders team will set a record for Hall of Fame representation. Branch will become the seventh offensive...
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
For several months now, rumors have been swirling about Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future. Will the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster stay with FOX or head elsewhere in free agency this offseason?. Wednesday night, we might have gotten our answer. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting...
Despite backing Kirk Cousins at every turn so far in his Vikings tenure, the new head coach made a jarring comment on a radio appearance Wednesday. Cousins is set to be a free agent after the 2022 season. That alone is enough for him to be mentioned in trade talks, as there hasn’t been much chatter around Minneapolis of a potential extension.
With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
When Aaron Rodgers put up an Instagram post on Monday evening that seemed to potentially imply that he was saying goodbye to his Green Bay Packers, the signals went up amongst the NFL world that he might be getting ready to make an announcement about his future. Then, when people...
Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.
NFL Twitter roasted ESPN’s Booger McFarland for his take on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. The San Francisco 49ers showed the world that they were ready to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after they traded up to receive the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. After the team fell one win short of reaching Super Bowl 56, it sounds as though the team is ready to move on from Garoppolo this offseason, paving the way for Lance to start in 2022.
The United States Football League is back after 36 years, and a trio of former West Virginia players will be getting a shot in the league’s second iteration. The 8-team league held its draft — officially known as the 2022 USFL Player Selection Meeting — to build its rosters for its inaugural season. Unlike other […]
Andrew Whitworth said earlier this month that it would be "unreal" to win a Super Bowl and ride off into the sunset, retiring as the NFL's oldest active player. He and the Rams took care of the first half of that -- beating the Bengals 23-20 -- and now it looks like the second half may be coming true too.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
It’s Tuesday, so you knew Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be making an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”. On Monday night, the mercurial MVP put up a cryptic 10-picture post to his Instagram account. Reading something like a goodbye letter to the Green Bay Packers (or the NFL?) and also addressing his relationship with Shailene Woodley.
The New Orleans Saints are making yet another change at kicker. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Brett Maher has been placed on waivers. This past season, New Orleans used four different kickers. At first, Aldrick Rosas was the starter for the Saints. He then lost the job to Cody Parkey.
There looks to be at least one NFL team that’s making calls on Kirk Cousins. Per Judd Zulgad, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly approached the Minnesota Vikings about Cousins. This would have to be a blockbuster deal since Cousins is expected to have a $45M cap hit this coming...
