ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is ‘COVID tongue’ a symptom of omicron?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42chuR_0eJdgOBL00

(NEXSTAR) – Nearly two years into the global pandemic, we’re still learning about COVID’s rarer symptoms. Among them is a condition called “COVID tongue,” which affects an unknown number of people who get the coronavirus.

The effects of COVID tongue vary from person to person, according to the U.K.’s ZOE Covid Study, which tracks the occurrence of dozens of coronavirus symptoms. Some people report more minor versions, like having a dry mouth. Others notice white patches on their tongues, or they notice swelling and/or ulcers.

There are also cases of people developing “geographic tongue” following a COVID infection. Geographic is an inflammatory condition, according to the Mayo Clinic, and it’s harmless – though it could be uncomfortable. The tongue becomes inflamed, creating small bumps, patches and red islands, giving it a “maplike, or geographic, appearance.”

Post-COVID ‘brain fog’ could be result of virus changing patients’ spinal fluid

There are several theories on what might cause COVID-related tongue issues, according to Healthline. It could be oral thrush, a fungal infection in your mouth, that’s a side effect of some COVID medications. Your body’s immune response to COVID could also be causing inflammation everywhere, including your tongue. The virus may also be hitting your salivary glands, says Healthline, which could be causing them to produce less saliva and give you that feeling of dry mouth.

How prevalent COVID tongue is with omicron remains to be seen. It seems to be relatively rare overall, but there hasn’t been a recent scientific study published. It was not among the 20 most commonly reported omicron symptoms, according to the ZOE Covid Study. The most common symptoms appear to be runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.

A study published out of Spain in September 2020 found 11% of hospitalized COVID patients had tongue issues, but it was a small sample size and only looked at patients in one field hospital.

As with many COVID symptoms, more research is needed to fully understand COVID tongue and how to treat it. If you think you have COVID-related tongue inflammation or other pain/discomfort in your mouth, contact your doctor for treatment options. Swelling can be especially dangerous, and you should call 911 if you’re having trouble breathing, according to Healthline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Tongues#The Tongue#Symptom#Covid#Nexstar#The Mayo Clinic#Maplike#The Zoe Covid Study
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Big Stomach in Females? 7 Causes

For many women, gaining fat in the stomach area occurs with age. As you get older, your metabolism slows down and doesn’t burn as many calories. Menopause can also cause insulin resistance and lead to excess belly fat that is hard to lose with just diet and exercise alone.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
WTAJ

Deodorants recalled over cancer-causing chemical

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTAJ) — Brands of aerosol deodorant/antiperspirant are being recalled due to a chemical that’s considered a carcinogen. Brut and Sure have issued the voluntary recall and alerted the FDA. There are 5 different products with expiration dates on or before August 2023. The company said there’s a presence of benzene, a known carcinogen. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria

The Royal Ice Cream Company from Connecticut has announced a recall for some of its ice cream, which was shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on February 4. Those containers may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can make you unpleasantly sick. The company is recalling specific batches...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy