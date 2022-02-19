ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson in Texans 3-Way Blockbuster Trade Idea: Russell Wilson & 3 1st-Round Picks Move

By Mike Fisher
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

The Houston Texans want a treasure-chest full of goodies in exchange for a trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Would three first-round picks and a young D-line star suffice?

A blockbuster three-way trade that in the end allows the Washington Commanders to net Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the brainchild of D.C. media guy JP Finlay of NBC Sports, and as we parse through it, we can argue "too much given'' or "not enough gained.''

But we cannot argue that the concept lacks intrigue. Nor can we argue that Washington, Seattle and the third team, the Houston Texans, won't be involved in some high-level moving and shaking as this offseason progresses.

First, to the concept:

*Washington sends out a trio of first-round picks, and defensive lineman Daron Payne to Houston.

*Washington also sends a second-round pick to Seattle.

*Houston sends Deshaun Watson to Seattle.

*Seattle sends Russell Wilson to Washington.

How does all of this fit with what we know?

Texans Free Agency Profile: Is Tyrod Taylor Done in Houston?

After losing starting job to another rookie, will Tyrod Taylor leave Houston in free agency?

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw1ul_0eJdfcNc00
By Mike Fisher

Deshaun Watson in Texans 3-Way Blockbuster Trade Idea: Russell Wilson & 3 1st-Round Picks Move

Washington, Seattle and - yes, the Houston Texans - will be involved in some high-level moving and shaking as this offseason progresses.

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Texans Coach Runner-Up Brian Flores Hired: NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

Feb 19, 2022

Feb 19, 2022

*Washington is ready to inch near all-in on a difference-making QB star "like Wilson.''

*Houston and Watson want to part ways, and the Texans have long-planned on landing this level of package (three firsts plus more).

*Seattle and Wilson have spent the year exploring a breakup.

What are the obstacles?

*Washington would be "mortgaging its future'' on a Robert Griffin III level - only Wilson is expensive and 33. Risky.

*Houston can't engineer this or any other deal, almost certainly, until Watson extracts himself from his legal mess. Any team taking him on without that? Risky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVo6e_0eJdfcNc00

*Seattle would be getting a younger star QB - but Watson has veto power over any trade destination. Oh, and the cost of paying the player and the cap on the exiting Wilson ($16 million dead money) and the entering Watson ($35 million salary) is prohibitive.

We would argue for simplicity: Why wouldn't Houston simply go straight to Washington to talk about Watson (and maybe try to "win the trade'') or simply go straight to Seattle to deal for Wilson?

The point of the exercise, though, is an interesting one. ... and the issues and people involved can be the right ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1lPW_0eJdfcNc00

Comments / 89

Anthony Thompson
3d ago

I guess I'm old school.....I don't understand the reasoning for mocking trades. if your gonna trade the man trade him and get it over with

Reply(5)
34
Joseph Ingram
3d ago

A trade idea is not breaking news. I got this app for breaking real news.... not what ifs and possibilities that have a small chance of being a thing. this is not news worthy

Reply(4)
9
Mark Mozley
3d ago

Nobody especially a player with a tanker load of legal and potential legal problems is worth 3 first round draft choices.

Reply(2)
14
Related
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL insider predicts where Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022

The 2022 offseason could see unprecedented movement by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. So the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin decided to look into his crystal ball. Wentz underwhelmed in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, choking down the stretch to cough up an AFC wild card. But as Volin notes, “No team is going to trade for his contract, which has a $22 million base salary ($15 million fully guaranteed), plus a $5 million roster bonus due in mid-March, plus another $1.3 million bonus due in Week 18 (for a total of $28.3 million). The Colts could pay the $5 million roster bonus, and pay some of the $15 million guaranteed salary, to facilitate a trade. But they also just gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz.”
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Name Team’s Starting Quarterback Right Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback…for now. General manager Kevin Colbert spoke with the media on Monday and confirmed that if the season started today, Mason Rudolph would be the starter. He did go on to say that the team will be adding a couple more quarterbacks before...
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’. While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Pat McAfee Confirms Aaron Rodgers Is Coming On

NFL fans around the world have been wondering if Aaron Rodgers will be on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. Moments ago, we received the answer to that question. Pat McAfee opened up this Tuesday’s show by announcing that Rodgers will make a guest appearance at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Nbc Sports#Qb
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Apologizes For False Patrick Mahomes Rumor

An ex-NFL player is walking back a tweet reporting that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with his wife and brother, asking them to no longer attend games. Former player and current radio host Rich Ohrnberger sent out a since-deleted tweet pushing that specific claim. Prompting a response from the QB himself.
NFL
Yardbarker

Surprising new detail emerges in Alvin Kamara battery case

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he was arrested for his role in the alleged beating of a man, and the NFL was apparently aware of the serious allegations before the New Orleans Saints star played in the Pro Bowl. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Kamara at Allegiant...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Denver Post

Dolphins sign quarterback; Flores willing to share his evidence against Ross for NFL investigation

The Miami Dolphins signed quarterback Chris Streveler on Tuesday. With the Dolphins expected to move forward with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback heading into his third NFL season, Streveler could be put in position to compete with Jacoby Brissett or another quarterback for backup duties behind Tagovailoa. Brissett, Miami’s backup last year who started five games, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts have made decision on Carson Wentz’s future?

The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, and they may have come to a conclusion about what they plan to do with him. On The Athletic’s “One Percent Better” podcast, Colts reporter Zak Keefer said he believed based on what he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Teams Favored For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic Instagram post that has caused the NFL world to once again wonder if he’s pushing his way out of Green Bay. Despite the rampant speculation, the betting odds suggest the superstar quarterback is most likely to stay put. Per The Action...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Three Chiefs who could follow Mike Kafka to New York Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a few members of Andy Reid’s coaching staff this offseason, some on both sides of the ball. On the defensive side, the Chiefs have waved goodbye to linebackers coach Matt House and cornerbacks coach Sam Madison. For the offensive side, quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is the only one who has left but more changes might be in store.
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy