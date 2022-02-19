ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson reportedly set to lift remaining UK COVID restrictions

By Eileen AJ Connelly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to lift the self-isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19. Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to announce the end to all COVID-19 restrictions in the country on Monday.

Johnson will unveil his “Living With COVID” plan when Parliament returns from a break this week, The Sun reported.

UK Prime Minister Johnson has pulled back on COVID-19 mandates after the Omicron surge.
Commuters are no longer required to wear masks on public transport in London.
People pack into the Waterloo Station in London on Feb. 10, 2022.
British PM Boris Johnson plans on outlining his “Living With COVID” plan.

Most notably, the plan will scrap rules that required Brits who test positive for the virus to self-isolate for five days, the outlet reported.

Restrictions to travel and mask mandates were gradually pulled back across the UK in recent months.

Johnson said in early February indicated that he planned to ease the self isolation rules, the Guardian reported.

A woman calls for the resignation Boris Johnson during a protest at Downing Street in London on Feb. 19, 2022.
A masked woman takes pictures of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in London on Feb. 7, 2022.
Britain’s health experts warned it’s too soon to stop free COVID-19 testing.
A dog owner hangs a sign protesting British PM Boris Johnson in London on Feb. 19, 2022.

Conservatives in his party want Johnson to promise that no future restrictions will be enacted and to change public health laws to allow for “competitive” scientific advice in future pandemics, according to the Guardian.

