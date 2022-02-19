ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden admin takes steps to clean up emissions from industrial sector

By Alexandra Limon
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOvkm_0eJdfODY00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Biden administration has announced two new initiatives to clean up emissions from the industrial sector – one of the leading sources of U.S. emissions.

“It is the fastest-growing source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country and in the world,” said Jason Walsh, executive director with BlueGreen Alliance.

Walsh says the U.S. Government is the single biggest consumer in the world.

“So it has the power to move markets,” he said.

The administration says $9.5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law will be used on clean hydrogen projects and that will help reduce pollution from things like steel manufacturing.

The Biden administration says it is launching its Buy Clean Taskforce to prioritize purchasing U.S.-made products with lower carbon footprints.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn says the country needs to proceed with caution.

“We’ll end up like Europe which decommissioned their coal plants and nuclear plants and their nuclear plants and now find a shortage of natural gas and energy,” Cornyn said.

But Walsh says the new programs are only the tip of the iceberg to clean up the industrial sector and a lot of work remains to be done.

“Making sure that all of the companies that bid to the U.S. government actually have a way of calculating the emissions that are embodied in the products that they’re selling to the federal government,” Walsh said. We’ve got to get that right.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man found guilty in daughter’s death

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing his six-month-old daughter was convicted by a jury in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Jeffrey Hoskins was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse causing death and strangulation. He faces one year in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge, 15 years to life for the child […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Point Pleasant head-on crash

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a head-on crash involving a passenger car and a semitractor-trailer. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 8:16 a.m. in the 2700 block of Jackson Avenue. According to the Point Pleasant Police Department, a semitractor-trailer traveling south on Jackson Avenue was hit head-on […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged in I-64 DUI hit-and-run

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run on I-64 last week. According to documents from the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kelsie Petticrew, 32, of Kenova, is accused of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Washington Times

Federal judge puts brakes on Biden’s climate-change order

A federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s effort to adopt a social cost on carbon and other greenhouse gases, handing a win to 10 Republican attorneys general who accused the president of overstepping his authority. U.S. District Court Judge James D. Cain Jr. granted a preliminary injunction...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bay News 9

Great Lakes region to receive $1B from Biden infrastructure law for clean-up, restoration projects

The Biden administration is injecting a sizable investment in the Great Lakes region with the hopes of repairing areas that have experienced severe environmental degradation due to human interference. The $1 billion allocation, announced Thursday by officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, aims to address these “areas of concern” and...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden highlights new infrastructure spending on Great Lakes clean-up

President Biden traveled to Ohio Thursday to tout the new spending included in the $1 trillion infrastructure law to speed up the Great Lakes clean-up and boost the restoration of polluted areas in the region. Mr. Biden said the “historic investment” of $1 billion is going to “restore the Great...
LORAIN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Infrastructure#Europe#Natural Gas#Bluegreen Alliance#The U S Government#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Biden admin seeks $30 bln more from Congress to fight COVID -sources

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is seeking $30 billion in additional funds from Congress to fight the COVID-19 pandemic to bolster vaccines, treatments, testing supply, and research, according to sources familiar with the matter. The $30 billion request includes $17.9 billion for vaccines and therapeutics, two sources...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Special Report' on Biden White House

This is a rush transcript of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on February 9, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BAIER: Crime is a big issue across the country, big cities, really in different places throughout our country. But this particular case deals with Minneapolis. Here is how "The Star Tribune" writes it out. "The judge goes below guidelines, gives 10-year term to man who set deadly Lake Street fire during unrest. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Calhoun-Lopez's presentence filing said that Lee was in Minneapolis not to loot or destroy property but was in the streets to protest unlawful police violence against black men, and there is no basis to disbelieve his statement." They eventually charged him with lighting that federal building on fire that led to the death, the killing, as Senator Cotton mentioned, of one man.
POTUS
Salon

Biden's biggest enemy: Trump judges

While hundreds of Donald Trump officials were swiftly ousted from the executive branch following President Joe Biden's presidential victory in 2020, vestiges of the former president still remain in America's judicial system, wreaking havoc on would-be Democratic policy items that may never come to pass. Trump-appointed judges across the nation, of which there are 245, have in recent years stonewalled vital executive directives on numerous political fronts, severely limiting Biden's ability to circumvent Congress, which is likely to remain gridlocked until the end of the midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy