ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

See how Missouri is affected by e-commerce scams

By Stacker
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cjeug_0eJdfKge00

While economies the world over suffered, slowed, and effectively stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fraud economy flourished. Experts estimated that the annual global cost of fraud in 2020 would total just over $5 trillion USD—that’s more than the gross domestic product of most countries.

But those were pre-pandemic estimates, derived under pre-pandemic conditions and an old normal. Experts believe the actual total in our new COVID-concurrent reality is much higher. In some areas around the world, rates of fraud rose by nearly 20% .

The fraud economy, like any other, is vast, complex, and full of skilled operators who drive it. Cybercrime is a major contributor to the fraud economy, with e-commerce fraud as an offshoot.

In the first year of the pandemic, e-commerce sales in the U.S. rose by more than 32%, totaling $791.7 billion as businesses and consumers turned to online shopping amid lockdowns, social distancing restrictions, brick-and-mortar closures, and illness anxiety. But where there is prosperity earned honestly, there is also opportunity for bad actors to cash in.

Wicked Reports broke down state-by-state 2020 data (including Washington D.C.) from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaints Center to determine the states most harmed by non-payment and non-delivery scams in e-commerce, ranked by losses per victim. Population data as of July 1, 2021, was taken from the U.S. Census Bureau to estimate victims per 100,000 citizens for each state. Interestingly, the top five states most impacted by these scams were neither the states that shop online the most —which could have made them statistically more likely to be affected—nor were they the states that online shop the least, which could have indicated a lack of familiarity with e-commerce best practices.

Vigilance and a healthy bit of skepticism can be your greatest asset in protecting your information online, particularly in e-commerce settings. If a website looks suspicious or a deal looks too good to be true, walk away. Or at least take time to vet it thoroughly. E-commerce fraud is projected to grow by 105% by 2025.

Read on to see how your state has fared in the midst of rampant e-commerce scams or check out the national story here .

Missouri by the numbers

– Losses per victim: $1,939 (12% lower than the national average)
– Victims per 100,000 citizens: 28 (#25 highest among all states)
– Total monetary loss: $3,370,742 (#18 highest among all states)

More than 60% of internet users in the U.S. have experienced cybercrime. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaints Center (IC3), the five most reported cybercrimes are phishing, non-payment/non-delivery, extortion, personal data breach, and identity theft. People over the age of 60 are most likely to be targets of and fall victim to cybercrime. In 2020 alone, this segment of the population lost more than $966 million to online fraud .

Non-payment and non-delivery fraud was the second most widely reported type of cybercrime in 2020. According to the FBI, in non-delivery situations, where the victim is the buyer, payment is sent but goods and services are never received. In non-payment scams where the victim is the seller, items or services are sent, but payment is never received. These types of scams rose by 76% from 2019 to 2020 . Just under 100,000 Americans were impacted by this type of e-commerce crime and collectively lost $217 million.

Keep reading to see which states were most and least affected by e-commerce scams.

States most affected by e-commerce scams

#1. Iowa: $4,858 losses per victim (121% higher than the national average)
#2. Georgia: $4,431 losses per victim (101% higher than the national average)
#3. Utah: $3,713 losses per victim (69% higher than the national average)

States least affected by e-commerce scams

#1. Washington D.C.: $691 losses per victim (69% lower than the national average)
#2. Kansas: $980 losses per victim (56% lower than the national average)
#3. Kentucky: $1,085 losses per victim (51% lower than the national average)

This story originally appeared on Wicked Reports and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

5-month-old found in distress dies, police call it a suspicious death

ST. LOUIS – A 5-month-old girl died Sunday morning in north St. Louis. Police called it a suspicious death. Investigators found the baby in distress inside a house on Newby Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Police are continuing to investigate. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Internet Fraud#E Commerce#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Cybercrime#Fbi#The U S Census Bureau
FOX2Now

See how many pothole complaints are filed in Missouri

When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A recent summary report from national transportation research nonprofit TRIP found that 40% of U.S. roadways—encompassing highways, arterials, and local roads—are in poor or mediocre condition, and the result of this is an average cost to the single driver of $621 per year for vehicle repair and maintenance. When you consider the total number of drivers in the United States, that few hundred dollars per driver tallies up to $141 billion overall.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: Snow, sleet, and ice to sweep across the US

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to midnight Thursday. Meteorologists expect a wintry mix with total snow accumulations up to two inches, an inch of sleet in some areas, and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch. The winter weather is forecast to hit portions of eastern […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MSNBC

Misinformation problem dogs Cruz, this time on Canadian protest

It was nearly a year ago when The New York Times profiled Sen. Ron Johnson, describing the Wisconsin Republican as his party’s most brazen “purveyor of misinformation on serious issues.”. It’s hard not to wonder whether Sen. Ted Cruz saw the phrasing as some kind of challenge, effectively...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 2

$1 billion in area construction projects unveiled today

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Officials are set to unveil $1 billion worth of new road, bridge, and sewer construction projects in the St. Louis area Tuesday. A group of construction contractors will attend the Infrastructure Expo at the St. Charles Convention Center. The proposed projects involve St. Louis City and four area counties. MoDOT, MSD, and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
pymnts

Biden Mulls Barring US Banks From Processing Transactions From Russian Banks

The Biden administration is preparing sanctions against Russia that would come with banning U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions from Russia’s biggest banks if Russia invades Ukraine, Reuters reported Monday (Feb. 21). The measures would strike against the Russian economy by removing the “correspondent” banking relationships between the two...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 2

FOX 2

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy