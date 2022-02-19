ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Top Plays: Watch the highlights from Kentucky's win versus Alabama

 4 days ago
Kentucky Basketball defended homecourt against Alabama in the final Saturday at Rupp Arena. It was a little dicey in the beginning...

On3.com

UCLA guard makes huge decision on future in basketball

UCLA guard David Singleton isn’t ready to hang up his shoes just yet. Singleton is coming back next season and taking the extra year of eligibility, Bruins coach Mick Cronin said Wednesday. The NCAA gave every player on a roster in 2020-21 an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19 if they want it, and Singleton’s taking it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas State basketball exploring an additional game — BYU, maybe? — to bolster NCAA resume

LAWRENCE — Kansas State's basketball team may be in the market for a dance partner in a last-minute push to get to the Big Dance. The Wildcats are running out of chances to build on their NCAA Tournament resume with only three games remaining. But K-State coach Bruce Weber said following Tuesday night's 102-83 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, that they are exploring the possibility of adding a nonconference game next week. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky vs. LSU: Numbers You Need to Know

It’s been a long day waiting for the Wildcats. You’ve almost reached the finish line. Now cram in all of the facts, figures and numbers you need to know before Kentucky hosts LSU in the penultimate game of the season at Rupp Arena. 2.2 — Steals per game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Kellan Grady
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
On3.com

There's a clear RPM leader for 4-star WR DeAndre Moore Jr.

Ever since Lincoln Riley left for USC, it was expected that many of his top 2023 commits at Oklahoma would follow him to Los Angeles. Los Alamitos (Calif.) High teammates Malachi Nelson, a Five-Star Plus+ quarterback, and four-star wide receiver Makai Lemon both did so within a week. Nobody else from the 2023 Sooners class has joined them — yet.
FOOTBALL
#Kentucky Basketball#A Good Time#Uk Athletics#Homecourt
On3.com

Crimson and Coffee: Jahlil Hurley commits on Tuesday

Good morning, Alabama fans, and welcome to Crimson and Coffee. Football is always our focus here but each day we will cover the news, notes and analysis across all Crimson Tide sports. Join us each weekday morning to get caught up on everything you might have missed in the world of Alabama football, recruiting, basketball and more. Enjoy your Crimson and Coffee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

No more handshake line? “Come on” says Michigan coach Phil Martelli

Following Michigan basketball’s 77-63 loss at Wisconsin, one that ended with a scrum involving head coach Juwan Howard for which he received a five-game suspension, some called for the end of the postgame handshake lines. A few national pundits and fans, especially, considered it an archaic sportsmanship ritual that had outlived its usefulness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

How Kentucky WBB can solidify a spot in 2022 NCAA Tournament

With only two games left in their regular season, Kentucky Women’s Basketball’s fate is in their own hands. After beginning conference play with a 2-8 record, the Wildcats are on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament. The feat, which seemed impossible at one time this season, is now a potential reality for the ‘Cats. Kentucky has won their last four games, including an impressive blowout of Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former Alabama running back first RB selected in 2022 USFL Draft

The inaugural draft is being held this week for the re-start of the USFL. On Wednesday afternoon, Day 2 of the draft, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected the first running back off the board. They picked former Alabama Crimson Tide running back BJ Emmons. The 6-foot, 220-pound running back was a five-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Consensus. He originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide and enrolled there in the fall of 2016.
NFL
On3.com

Nate Oats discusses why JD Davison won Alabama's 'hard hat' award

Alabama picked up a 74-72 win on the road against Vanderbilt this Tuesday, bouncing back from a loss against Kentucky during which the coaching staff questioned his team’s effort on defense. The close game featured much more of the intensity the Nate Oats was looking for, particularly from five-star freshman JD Davison.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

