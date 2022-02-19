Top Plays: Watch the highlights from Kentucky's win versus Alabama

With only two games left in their regular season, Kentucky Women’s Basketball’s fate is in their own hands. After beginning conference play with a 2-8 record, the Wildcats are on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament. The feat, which seemed impossible at one time this season, is now a potential reality for the ‘Cats. Kentucky has won their last four games, including an impressive blowout of Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO