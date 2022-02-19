WATCH: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes press conference after Iowa loss

LSU was able to beat Kentucky 65-60 in Baton Rouge back on January 4, but Will Wade knows that result won’t matter tonight in Rupp Arena. “The last game is not going to have anything to do with this game,” Wade said yesterday. “They’re playing a lot better than they were the first time and we’re not playing as well as we were the first time, so you know, it’s not gonna have a whole lot to do with what happened in the first game. They’re going to be extremely motivated because, you know, we beat them here.”

