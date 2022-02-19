Rangers’ offense catches fire against Spartans

MOUNTAIN IRON — Just about everything the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team tried on offense Friday night ended up working in their favor.

The Rangers rode that hot offensive streak to a 63-35 halftime lead on their way to a 100-54 win over Nashwauk-Keewatin on their home court.

The Spartans went shot-for-shot with MI-B early. Marcus Moore hit a bank shot to start things off while the Rangers’ Nik Jesch responded with a three-pointer. Another three from Asher Zubich put MI-B up 6-2, but a bucket from Brody Erickson in the paint made it a one score game.

Cooper Salinas hit a floater for the Rangers but Moore answered with a three to make it 8-7. Jesch hit his second three of the game to put MI-B back up four while Josh Holmes hit a long two to make it 13-7.

N-K’s Daniel Olson found a basket in the paint to cut it back down to four, with Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta taking a timeout after that.

MI-B picked up things defensively after that, with Buffetta saying the offensive looked great early on, but the defense wasn’t where it needed to be.

“Offensively we moved the ball and we shot well,” Buffetta said. “Defensively, I’d like to rebound a little bit better but that’s something we have to keep working on.”

MI-B had no problems sharing the ball offensively either with the Rangers racking up a high number of assists in the first half.

Buckets from Zubich, Holmes and Mason Clines extended the lead while a Jeffrey Kayfes three put the Rangers up 24-15, forcing a Spartans timeout.

Another bucket from Clines and two more from Holmes madeit 30-17 in favor of MI-B while Nashwauk-Keewatin tried to climb back into things with Daylan White hitting a three and Gaige Waldvogel getting his night started with a bucket in the paint.

Still, the Rangers’ shot selection was too good with Holmes hitting two more threes and Jesch adding another to make it 39-22 with about six minutes to play in the half. MI-B kept the pace up and even with a three and a bucket on the drive from Waldvogel, they were able to extend their lead with Zubich knocking down three straight shots before Jesch hit one from the short corner.

Zubich then nailed a three of his own to make it 50-27. MI-B closed out the half outsourcing N-K 13-8 to lead 63-35 at the half.

“If we keep moving the ball the way we did, I think our offense will run better because of it,” Buffetta said. “We had a high number of assists in the first half so that’s something I think we’ll need to keep doing.”

Play slowed down in the second half but the Rangers never looked threatened as they cruised to the 100-54 win. Zubich led MI-B with 36 points. Jesch had 23, Holmes finished with 14 and Clines added 12. Waldvogel and Moore finished with 14 for N-K.

Playing solid basketball lately, Buffetta says it’s important for his team to stay healthy as playoffs approach.

“We have everybody right now which we haven’t had all season. We’re healthy and we have to stay healthy and I think if we do that and just keep playing good team basketball, it should be a fun playoffs for us.”

Praising the guard play of the Spartans, Buffetta says his team did a nice job on guarding Waldvogel and Moore.

“Their guards handle the ball pretty darn well and they shoot from everywhere. I think once we stop letting them get to the basket and control their dribble, we did a better job against them. We have to keep players like that from getting to the basket and rebound a bit better than we did tonight.”

MI-B followed up Friday’s game with a matchup Saturday against Lakeview Christian. They’ll then travel to Cromwell-Right Monday and Ely on Tuesday.

“It’s a tough, busy stretch. We just have to take one game at a time like you do in the playoffs and see if we can string together a good run of games. That’s the goal right now.”

NK 35 19 — 54

MIB 63 37 — 100

Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 14, Marcus Moore 14, Justice Rebrovich 10, Daniel Olson 2, Daylan White 6, Brody Erickson 8; Three pointers: Waldvogel 2, Moore 2, White 2; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 36, Cooper Salinas 2, Mason Clines 12, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Riley Busch 3, Josh Holmes 14, Nik Jesch 23, Carlos Hernandez 4, MiCaden Clines 2, Rylen Niska 1; Three pointers: Zubich 5, Kayfes 1, Holmes 2, Jesch 3; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.

North Woods 113,

Mesabi East 63

At Cook, the Grizzlies turned a 20-point halftime lead into a 50-point win Friday night, downing Mesabi East 113-63.

TJ Chiabotti led the way for North Wood with 32 points. Jonah Burnett finished with 19. JAred Chiabotti added 14, Sean Morrison tallied 12 and Brenden Chiabotti chipped in with 10.

Mesabi East was led by Cody Fallstrom’s 24 points. Jack Ribich added 12 and Brayden Leffel finished with 10.

North Woods will travel to Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday. Mesabi East will host Littlefork-Big Falls that same night.

ME 33 30 — 63

NW 53 60 — 113

Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 10, Jack Ribich 12, Kaid Kuter 5, Colin Anderson 2, Ethan Sickel 8, Cody Fallstrom 24, Hayden Sampson 2; Three pointers: Leffel 2, Ribich 1, Kuter 1; Free throws: 7-8; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.

North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 10, Jared Chiabotti 14, TJ Chiabotti 32, Davis Kleppe 9, Erik Aune 1, Jonah Burnett 19, Jake Panichi 6, Alex Hartway 2, Louie Panichi 2, Sean Morrison 12, Ben Kruse 6; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 2, T. Chiabotti 6, Kleppe 2, Burnett 3; Free throws: 10-15; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Virginia 76,

Two Harbors 37

At Two Harbors, four Blue Devils ended the night in double figures as Virginia blew by Two Harbors 76-37.

Rian Aune led the way for Virginia with 19 points. Anna Fink and Kelsey Squires each finished with 11. Maija Lamppa chipped in with 10.

The Agates were led by Olivia Fossness’ 14 points. Ari Fossness finished with 10.

Virginia will travel to Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday.

VHS 53 23 — 76

TH 13 24 — 37

Virginia: Anna Fink 11, Rian Aune 19, Maija Lamppa 10, Emma Lamppa 6, Lexi Lamppa 9, Macy Westby 2, Kelsey Squires 11, Janie Potts 8; Three pointers: Fink 3, Aune 1, M. Lamppa 1, E. Lamppa 2, Squires 1, Potts 1; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.

Two Harbors: Kally Holm 6, Paige Haugen 3, Rachel Bopp 4, Olivia Fossness 14, Ari Fossness 10; Three pointers: Holm 1, Haugen 1; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.

Cherry 75,

Nashwauk-Keewatin 37

At Nashwauk, the Cherry girls’ basketball team rebounded from Thursday’s loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley with a 75-37 win over Nashwauk-Keewatin.

Anna Serna led the way for the Tigers with 20 points. Lauren Staples added 14. Ryle Mancina finished with 13.

The Spartans were led by Claire Clusiau’s 17 points.

Cherry will host South Ridge on Tuesday. Nashwauk-Keewatin will host Greenway on Thursday.

CHS 46 29 — 75

NK 14 23 — 37

Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 9, Lauren Staples 14, Anna Serna 20, Kaylynn Cappo 2, Faith Zganjer 4, Rylee Mancina 13; Three pointers: Ridge 1, Serna 2; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.

Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazz Svaleson 7, Katie Kinkel 9, Claire Clusiau 17, Emma Jensen 4; Three pointers: Kinkel 2, Clusaiu 1; Free throws: 14-21; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 95,

Bigfork 36

At Bigfork, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team blitzed out to a 62-15 halftime lead on their way to a 95-36 win over Bigfork.

Jordan Zubich led all scorers in the contest with 33 points. Sage Ganyo added 19. Brooke Niska and Hali Savela each finished with 12. Ava Butler chipped in with 10.

Memphys Tendrup paced the Huskies in the loss with 16 points.

Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to Cromwell-Wright on Monday.

MIB 62 33 — 95

BHS 15 21 — 36

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 12, Jordan Zubich 33, Brooke Niska 12, Sage Ganyo 19, Ava Luukkonen 1, Ava Butler 10, Lauren Maki 6; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, Niska 2, Ganyo 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.

Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 4, Memphys Tendrup 16, Kam Pearson 5, Josie Kinn 4, Eleanor Prato 5, Emmalee Wiskow 2; Three pointers: Me. Tendrup 4, Pearson 1, Prato 1; Free throws: 0-2; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.