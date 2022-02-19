No. 12 Lady Vols lose leading scorer Horston to elbow injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 12 Tennessee will be without leading scorer Jordan Horston for a few weeks with a fractured dislocation of her left elbow.

Coach Kellie Harper updated Horston's status Saturday. The Lady Vols (21-5, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) visit top-ranked South Carolina (24-1, 12-1) on Sunday. Harper said she doesn't know how many weeks Horston will miss because the elbow has to heal.

“Unfortunately, you can’t put a timeline on that,” Harper said. "We’ll have to see the progress, and we will monitor it frequently in the next month. But at this point, I think you’re really pushing it with the season winding down, but I suppose at this point the door would still be open (to return).”

The Lady Vols have two games remaining in the regular season after their road trip to South Carolina. The SEC Tournament starts March 2 in Nashville.

The junior from Columbus, Ohio, not only leads Tennessee scoring 16.2 points a game, she also is the leading rebounder averaging 9.4 per game. Horston also hands out four assists a game. She has led Tennessee in scoring in 15 games, scoring 20 or more seven times.

Horston was hurt with 1:45 left in Thursday night's loss at Alabama diving for a loose ball.

The Lady Vols already lost reserve center Keyen Green to a torn ACL in January. They lost three of four games after losing Green. Rae BUrrell, a preseason ALl-SEC pick, hurt a knee in the opener and missed 12 games before returning. Guard-forward Marta Suarez already was out for the season because of an injury.

Harper said the Lady Vols are dealing with a lot of adversity trying to replace more than just a leading scorer.

“She’s our best defender, best rebounder, best ball handler, passer,” Harper said. “She did everything for us. But I think our team, I think what you have to do here, is you’ve got to love playing and you’ve got to love competing, and you have to look at this as this is our opportunity.”

