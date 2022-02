Everyone deserves to feel loved, but not everyone gets to. Nearly half of Americans age 60 and older report feeling lonely, and loneliness increases the likelihood of developing health problems like depression, anxiety, and obesity. That’s where Love For Our Elders comes in. The Cleveland, Ohio nonprofit organization and its chapters bring social connections to elders around the world. They have sent more than 250,000 letters from 70 countries. The organization experienced increased reach during the COVID-19 Pandemic by partnering with more than 1,000 senior communities to share handwritten and video letters of love.

