Thomas Tuchel Not Concerned With Chelsea's Recent Performances as Blues Claim Consecutive Premier League Wins

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Thomas Tuchel isn't concerned with Chelsea's recent drop in standards after winning 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Chelsea had Hakim Ziyech to thank as they claimed all three points following an 89th minute at Selhurst Park.

The Moroccan slotted past Jack Butland from Marcos Alonso's cross to snatch a last-minute win, but the performance wasn't good enough from the Blues despite the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTnWF_0eJdbzZv00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel's side got the most important bit of the job done, the three points, however they cannot continue with these type of performances should they wish to retain their Champions League crown, as well as lift the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this term, plus finishing inside the top four.

Chelsea have injury problems which were further added to after their return from Abu Dhabi having been crowned World Champions last weekend.

It's a big week ahead for Chelsea. They have LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, before travelling to Wembley to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Amq5V_0eJdbzZv00
IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel remains unconcerned, however if results dip alongside the performances, then there could be a moment where the German needs to start reflecting on finding more solutions for his team.

He said: "If you think we have a normal week to prepare I can just tell you it's not like this. We are trying to survive at the moment and you can see.

"There is a lot of pressure going on if you go to a world cup and want to win it for Chelsea. The players put a lot of pressure on themselves and then we haven't played Premier League for four weeks. It's a huge and strange mix of a lot of reasons why, personally, I did not over-expect today performance-wise.

"Then we had some issues in training with Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Callum Hudson-Odoi went out from training. So this is where we are and it is like this. I know we can play better, that we want to play better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278rxS_0eJdbzZv00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We were solid and disciplined defensively. We told the team at half time not to lose faith and to keep on going like in a cup game. Maybe this one chance would come and it would be decisive. Keep on believing, don't do crazy stuff, don't take risks, and allow transition for the opponent.

"The first chance we allowed for Crystal Palace was a clear foul on Christian Pulisic and, ok, the last one in added time we could've defended better, but it is their only chance. It is a clean sheet and it's not the first 1-0 we have."

