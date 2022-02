A heavy burst of snow has moved across most of southeastern Wisconsin. The last of the warnings go until 9:30 pm for Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties. The line of intense snow squalls is moving southeast at 45 mph. The snow should completely exit the area by 10 pm. Expect very slow travel and brief blizzard-like conditions as it moves through.

