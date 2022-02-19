ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Estrada scores 21 to carry Hofstra over Northeastern 76-73

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 21...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn basketball vs. Ole Miss: Live updates, score

AUBURN — Scouting reports naturally get more detailed this time of year, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl says, but Ole Miss seems to deliberately make scouting a challenge. Especially after the Rebels (13-14, 4-10 SEC) scored 44 first-half points last time they faced Auburn. "We’ve got to really lock into how to guard Ole Miss because...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy