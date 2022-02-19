'Uncharted' Star Tom Holland Gets New Action Figure as Nathan Drake

Given the dismal reputation of most video game movies, it’s hard to weep over entries in the genre that never got made. It’s not that these projects are guaranteed to be a disaster, but titles like Assassin’s Creed have made it difficult to approach such productions with anything but an intense degree of skepticism. If there’s one unmade video game movie that everyone can gaze upon with wistfulness, though, it’s Gore Verbinski’s BioShock film adaptation. After many false starts, a new version of the project is now coming to Netflix. The details that have emerged about the first attempts at making this feature in 2008, though, have suggested that, if nothing else, that motion picture would’ve delivered significantly more impressive visuals than, say, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.
Comments / 0