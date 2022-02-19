'Uncharted' Star Tom Holland Gets New Action Figure as Nathan Drake

Anyone who’s watched an animated film by Disney in the last 10 years might have noticed that newer Disney films are a little different from the ones we grew up with. The Disney Renaissance of the '90s defined a generation and for the most part followed a pretty simple formula: naive protagonist encounters conniving villain. It worked wonders for revitalizing Disney’s animation team and the classic villains of that era are among the most iconic characters in Disney’s catalog. But the ranks of those villains haven’t seen a new edition in quite some time. While Hans (Santino Fontana) from Frozen or Ernesto De La Cruz (Benjamin Bratt) from Coco are certainly villains in their own right, they don’t get the Renaissance villain treatment and are some of the only recent examples of truly villainous characters in recent Disney animated films. But with Disney still producing multiple animated features each year, one begins to wonder, where have all the villains gone?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO