At this point of the postseason, you can consider it a to do list for Naperville North. First thing marked off is capturing a second consecutive regional title. Next order of business is to win a sectional semi final something the Huskies haven’t done since 2001. Last but not least, beat Downers Groves North. A team that the Blue and Orange beat by twenty seven points back in January. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO