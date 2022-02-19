3 reasons why the Cincinnati Bengals lost Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI will be the last game of Ricardo Allen‘s career. Allen, a safety who played for the Bengals last season, announced his retirement. “I’ve always wondered how it would feel giving up what most people would consider to be ‘most of me’, and that’s being a professional athlete. But, the truth is, I’m blessed to be able to say that it’s been good. It could have been better with two Super Bowl rings, but who’s complaining? Not me,” Allen wrote on Instagram. “I’m blessed to be able to take the cleats off on my terms with a true burning love for the game and pretty cool opportunities within reach. The truth is, I’ve only scratched the surface of who I am and what I have to offer.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO