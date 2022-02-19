ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Video captures helicopter crashing into ocean near packed Florida beach

 4 days ago

Two people were transported to a hospital after a...

CBS LA

Cristian Ramos-Sanchez Charged In Amazon Truck Crash That Killed South LA Street Vendor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 37-year-old man faces charges of grand theft, felony hit-and-run, and vehicular manslaughter in the crash of a stolen Amazon truck that killed a street vendor in South Los Angeles. At the scene of a crash in which one man was killed and two others were hurt in South Los Angeles. Feb. 17, 2022. (CBSLA) Cristian Jovany Ramos-Sanchez was charged Tuesday with three felony counts each of vehicular manslaughter, grand theft auto, and hit-and-run. A misdemeanor count of hit-and-run was also filed against Ramos-Sanchez. Ramos-Sanchez was arrested in connection with the Feb. 17 theft of an Amazon delivery vehicle...
State
Florida State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Winter Park mayor addresses when body cam footage of wedding reception shooting could be released

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Law enforcement and the family of a man shot and killed by police during a wedding reception in Winter Park disagree over what exactly happened. Video from body cameras worn by the officers who confronted Daniel Knight, 39, outside the Winter Park Events Center should clear things up. But the family said it has not seen the video.
NBC News

Alabama pageant queen's cause of death determined

An Alabama pageant queen died as a result of "blunt force trauma," officials said Wednesday as new details emerged about the accident that led to her death. Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, a conservative media figure who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died Friday in Miami. Relatives previously...
CBS Chicago

Delivery Driver Shot During Attempted Vehicle Theft In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – More delivery drivers targeted by carjackers and robbers. At least one more driver was added to the growing list of victims Wednesday after a driver was shot during an attempted theft. One of the things delivery apps and rideshare apps have in common is that drivers expect to be met by complete strangers when they pick someone up or drop something off. As CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza reported, Wednesday’s attack on an Amazon delivery worker was no different. The driver was making a delivery in the 600 block of East 87th Place around 5:20 a.m., when three complete strangers...
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy