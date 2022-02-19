ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man in critical condition after road rage shooting on Finesilver Curve, SAPD says

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a road rage incident on the Finesilver Curve led to a shooting and a temporary road closure,...

Margie Hernandez
3d ago

The Police need to do something about this road rage , it's getting ridiculous with dam people carrying guns , shooting people in the express way , knowing they can hurt innocent people

#Shooting #Sapd #Road Rage #Police #University Hospital #The Finesilver Curve

