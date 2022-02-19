Global Dimethyl Disulfide (DMDS) Market Standing Position Concerns and ways To Easing Competitive Arena 2022

The UK’s major supermarkets have been urged to sell fresh, uncut fruit and vegetables without plastic packaging or best-before dates in a new report, which found this could dramatically reduce food waste and CO2 emissions.An 18-month study by the food waste charity Wrap found that selling fresh produce loose and without date labels enables customers to buy the right amount for their needs and use their own judgement to decide when items should be thrown away.Researchers looked at five commonly wasted items – apples, bananas, broccoli, cucumber and potatoes – and compared outcomes when sold both with and without packaging...

