Unilever and P&G are both large global consumer companies that have shown very different performances during the last few years. Activist Investor Nelson Peltz announced a stake in Unilever (NYSE:UL)(OTCPK:UNLYF)(OTCPK:UNLVF) last January. He has been a driving force for Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to transform from a lacklustre company into a high performing growing company during the last few years. In this article, I assess what a similar transformation could mean for Unilever as a company and its investors. I included Unilever as a defensive reliable company in my perfect portfolio (backbone) for turbulent times. If they manage to execute a similar transformation like P&G, they could turn from a stable defensive company into a much more positive growth story with great investment returns.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO