Iowa State shoots past Oklahoma 75-54

AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington scored 22 points and Iowa State had the hot hand from the field as the Cyclones turned away Oklahoma, 75-54 on Saturday.

Brockington hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and led an Iowa State offense that hit 33 of 49 field-goal attempts (67.3%), including 8 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Groves brothers staked Oklahoma to an 8-0 lead to start the game. Jacob Groves hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Tanner Groves added two free throws in the first two minutes. But after a cold start that included misses by Tyrese Hunter and a missed layup by Brockington, Iowa State went on a 7-0 run that put it in front 12-10, and by intermission the Cyclones were in front 40-25.

Jordan Goldwire’s 3-pointer with 13:21 left in the game pulled the Sooners within five, 49-44. The Cyclones reeled off a 15-0 run that started with a Hunter 3 and included three straight field goals by Brockington to take a 74-52 lead with 2:27 left to put the game out of reach.

Hunter hit 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 4 from long range, to add 14 points with seven assists for Iowa State (18-9, 5-9 Big 12). Aljaz Kunc added 11 points.

Jalen Hill and Goldwire both scored 15 points to lead Oklahoma (14-13, 4-10), which shot 21 of 43 (48.8%) from the floor. Jacob Groves hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11.

Iowa State plays host to West Virginia on Wednesday.

Oklahoma, which has lost six of its last seven games, travels to No. 11 Texas Tech Tuesday.

