It's about that time for Logic to reportedly fulfill his obligations with Def Jam as he prepares for the release of Vinyl Days. The project is rumored to be the rapper's final album with the coveted record label and he began teasing its release just about a month ago. As Logic has denounced his retirement and re-entered the Rap game with full force, it is unclear when Vinyl Days is expected to hit streaming services.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO