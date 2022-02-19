ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew could make his own Megxit-style move to USA and model himself on Harry, says Ingrid Seward

By Ingrid Seward
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THE sordid Jeffrey Epstein saga continues — with another man linked to the case found dead in his prison cell.

The apparent suicide of Jean Luc Brunel will no doubt have been a shocking birthday surprise for Prince Andrew, who turned 62 yesterday.

Harry and Andy have more in common than one might initially think
Jean Luc Brunel's suicide will no doubt have been a shocking birthday surprise for Prince Andrew

The modelling agent’s death comes just days after Andrew agreed to settle a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault.

Giuffre had also accused Brunel of supplying girls to Epstein. She said the US financier had bragged to her that he had slept with more than 1,000 “of Brunel’s girls”.

Andrew will now attempt to stand away from the whole murky business — and try to get on with his life.

Since the duke was stripped of his royal titles and patronages, he has likened his own situation to that of his nephew Prince Harry.

And he is contemplating following in the footsteps of the younger royal, feeling there might be the possibility of a new life for him in the world of broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing.

It is possible Andrew could even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat shows in the States. Imagine if Oprah got hold of him to tell his side of the story.

Like Harry, in order to do this, he would probably need to move to America.

He certainly wouldn’t take such a leap until things have settled down with the FBI’s investigations into Epstein.

He’s also unlikely to move while his beloved mother is still on the throne.

But Andrew still has contacts in the US from his days as UK’s trade representative.

Meghan and Harry are currently one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood and it is just feasible they might be willing to help.

Harry and Andy have more in common than one might initially think.

They were both party-loving “spares” who reformed their images.

And Harry, too, has got himself into serious trouble over the years — pub lockdowns, the Nazi uniform, the naked pictures in Las Vegas and drunken brawls with photographers.

Both were confident, mischievous little boys who enjoyed getting into scrapes and both were spoilt children.

With so much in common, it is perhaps not surprising Andrew would consider a similar path.

But, for the moment at least, he has plenty of other things to worry about.

For the moment at least, Andrew has plenty of other things to worry about

