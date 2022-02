EULESS, Texas — Authorities in Euless are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a young person in critical condition at a hospital over the weekend, police say. Police said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday along Highway 10 near Extra Space Storage at 1204 W. Euless Rd. According to police, a girl who appeared to be between the ages of 13 and 17 was walking when she was struck by a pickup truck.

EULESS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO