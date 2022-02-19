Concealed handcuff key found on St. Pete man arrested for aggravated assault: police

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A handcuff key was found concealed on a St. Petersburg man who was arrested for aggravated assault early Friday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Robert Meade, 36, of St. Pete faces a number of charges after police said he pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a woman just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

Officers said the incident started when Meade got into a physical altercation with the woman’s nephew. Afterward, a verbal argument escalated and Meade struck the nephew in the mouth with the gun, chipping one tooth and lacerating an upper lip, an arrest affidavit said.

The woman allegedly told police she locked Meade out of the house before he pointed the gun at her through a screen door, making the woman fear for her life.

Meade was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

When he was searched at the jail, authorities said they found a handcuff key concealed on his person. A charge of unlawful possession of handcuff key was added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.