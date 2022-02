It was March 12, 2020, and NY1 reporter and “On Stage” host Frank DiLella’s phone was lighting up. “I was at my desk and was starting to get text messages from friends who were in this Broadway League meeting. The texts were saying ‘Broadway’s shutting down, Broadway’s shutting down,'” DiLella recalls of the meeting with New York city and state government officials at the start of the pandemic. It was a meeting that would ultimately close the curtain on Broadway — an industry DiLella says “that brings in more money to New York City than all of the sports teams in...

