The mid-century-inspired egg chair is perhaps the ultimate indulgence when it comes to a statement patio piece. Its playful form offers an idyllic spot in which to curl up and relax, cocooning us as we drift softly in the breeze.Acknowledging that very few of us have a mature oak tree to swing from in the back garden, most designs come with a sturdy metal stand. It’s typically suspended via a strong chain and a hefty spring, which gives a little bounce, making us feel both comfy and supported.While a hanging egg chair’s natural habitat is the patio or terrace, there...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 16 DAYS AGO