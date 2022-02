When Mario Cristobal left Oregon for Miami on Dec. 6, a familiar feeling swept through the community of former Ducks players: Here we go again. Cristobal's departure marked the second time in four years that a coach without strong ties to the school departed for another college program. Former star quarterback Joey Harrington discussed the development with other football alums and felt the urge to act. He wrote a letter to Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens that would be signed by 13 other former players, including Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota and fellow quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Akili Smith.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO