ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Your view: Republicans hurting themselves as election approaches

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRvSc_0eJdRhe900

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

It is rare that people in politics do stupid things that hurt their chances of being elected, but the Republicans can’t help themselves.

First they are refusing to turn away from President Donald Trump, and he is making them pay a heavy price.

Republican themselves and their followers are pretending everything is doing well. However, they are overlooking news reports of the censure of two of their own that shows resentment in their midsts.They seem to think restricting voting boxes and poles will only harm Democrats.

They are denying the party is split over the treatment of Vice President Mike Pence by Trump.

They even refuse to read the writing on the wall that claims they are unraveling as a political party. They are trying so hard to please the base they are missing the reality of not even being able to agree on anything.

They say they will take over the Congress and the Senate, but outside of ridiculing Biden and every other Democrat and everything they try to do, they have nothing.

When they were in total power, including the White House with the Trump administration, all they could do was end the Affordable Care Act and put judges in office that Trump thought he could count on to help him when he attempted his coup.

Of course, they were able to give a tax break to those in the top earning percentage, but they were unable to act on infrastructure, immigration and so many other issues facing the country.

Now they want the people to forget that and believe they have a plan that they cannot talk about yet again to help us. We shall see. But the time to act is now because once they are in power they have already proven we are doomed.

John T. Banks

Wilkes-Barre

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Republicans can't help themselves, return to their Clinton obsession

In Donald Trump’s first year as president, the Republican and his party couldn’t shake their preoccupation with Hillary Clinton. The then-president couldn’t stop talking and tweeting about his 2016 rival. His aides appeared fixated on Clinton. Congressional Republicans even launched investigations related to Clinton. By October 2017,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Wilkes-barre, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Poles#Congress#Senate#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy