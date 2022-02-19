Florida COVID-19 update: Hospital patients with COVID down by nearly two-thirds in a month South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Florida reported 5,441 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the 7-day average below 6,000 for the first time since Dec. 17, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The 7-day average for new cases was 5,559 on Saturday — not counting people who test at home. The number of cases in the omicron surge has now fallen by more than 91% from its peak on Jan. 11.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients also continued its weeks-long decline to 4,439 on Friday, a drop of 62% from this time last month, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. There were 748 COVID-infected patients in intensive care units on Friday, a slight increase from the day before. The hospital data combines patients admitted for COVID with those admitted for reasons other than COVID or who were infected after admission.

As of Thursday, an average of 39,566 vaccine doses are being given out daily. About 65.7 of Floridians fully vaccinated and 38% have had their booster shots.

To date, there have been 5,780,682 known cases of COVID-19 in Florida and at least 68,581 residents have died.

Here are the latest key statistics: