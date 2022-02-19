Photo Gallery: BGSU 82, Ohio University 69

LAWRENCE — Kansas State's basketball team may be in the market for a dance partner in a last-minute push to get to the Big Dance. The Wildcats are running out of chances to build on their NCAA Tournament resume with only three games remaining. But K-State coach Bruce Weber said following Tuesday night's 102-83 loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, that they are exploring the possibility of adding a nonconference game next week. ...

