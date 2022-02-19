Video captures helicopter crashing into ocean near Miami Beach

Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News. "They are literally ready to go now," said the official, who added that Russia has brought in "nearly 100 percent of all the forces we anticipated [Putin] would need" for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question. A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed the resignations of Carey...
The Supreme Court said Tuesday it will decide whether certain businesses with religious objections can refuse to offer their services for same-sex weddings, a question it has consistently ducked since its landmark gay marriage ruling in 2015. The case involves a Colorado website designer, Lorie Smith, who planned to expand...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is scrapping the name of a Trump-era initiative that was intended to crack down on economic espionage by Beijing but has been criticized as unfairly targeting Chinese professors at American colleges because of their ethnicity. The decision to abandon the China Initiative and...
Washington — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon. Roughly 700 National Guard personnel will be deployed to help control traffic at designated...
Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was moving ahead with sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after blocking such measures last year using a national security waiver. "Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord...
As Washington policymakers weigh the appropriate response to Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is warning Moscow’s leaders to brace for much steeper economic penalties in the days and weeks to come. “We haven’t seen the depth of these sanctions yet,” Pelosi said Wednesday during a...
Following weeks of tension along the border between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetorical animus toward Ukrainian sovereignty has finally boiled over. The waiting game seems to be ending, that smoke is looking more and more like fire, and Russian troops are rolling into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. The West can’t say we weren’t warned.
