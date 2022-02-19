ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State edges Kansas State in overtime

Avery Anderson III’s 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left in overtime lifted Oklahoma State to a thrilling 82-79 win over Kansas State in Big 12 action Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

Anderson finished with 20 points and Bryce Thompson scored a career-high 23 points as the Cowboys (13-13, 6-8 Big 12), who are ineligible for the postseason, continued to play spoiler in the conference.

Markquis Nowell, who along with Nijel Pack led Kansas State (14-12, 6-8) with 16 points each, fired a 3-pointer of his own at the buzzer that was off the mark. The loss snapped the Wildcats’ brief two-game win streak, and more importantly, dealt a blow to their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Oklahoma State improved to 3-1 in overtime games this season.

The Cowboys scored the first five points in overtime only to have Kansas State answer with an 8-2 run sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from Mike McGuirl to give the Wildcats a 74-73 lead.

Two possessions later, Thompson put Oklahoma State back in front 79-76 with 1:19 left with his second triple in the overtime period.

Isaac Likekele rejected Kaosi Ezeagu at the other end and Anderson collected the rebound but missed a triple at the other end. Pack drew a foul on a 3-point shot and proceeded to hit all three free throws to tie the game 79-79 with 12.4 seconds left.

McGuirl scored 14 points while Mark Smith totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Kansas State. Pack also had eight rebounds.

Kalib Boone had 11 points off Oklahoma State’s bench while Bryce Williams had eight assists and both Anderson and Rondel Walker grabbed seven rebounds.

Trailing 65-59 with under three minutes remaining, the Wildcats used a 7-1 surge to force overtime and nearly prevailed in regulation.

After Pack drew a non-shooting foul from Williams beyond the 3-point line with 5.6 seconds left, he took the ensuing inbounds pass and drove to the rim, but his shot was blocked by Likekele as time expired.

