If a developer’s ambitious plans come to fruition, North DeKalb Mall will look drastically different by the end of this decade. The 77-acre property would no longer be a mostly vacant mall, a remnant of times when big box stores and chain retail stores drew massive crowds of shoppers. Instead, it would become the latest mixed-use community in metro Atlanta catering toward younger crowds with a focus on walkability and living where you eat and shop.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO