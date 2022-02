It looks as though Detective Pikachu 2, which is the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Nintendo 3DS game, is still in development. All the way back in 2019, The Pokemon Company announced that it was working on a sequel to Detective Pikachu that it would be releasing on Nintendo Switch in the future. Since that time, news on the project has fallen completely silent, leading many fans to naturally wonder whether or not the game would ever see the light of day. Fortunately, based on a new job listing, it sounds like the title is still in the works.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO